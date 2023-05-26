LYNX Blue Line delayed after car overturns near Remount Road

Medic confirmed one person was treated for serious injuries. LYNX service eventually got back to normal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a car overturned near a LYNX Blue Line station in Charlotte's South End Friday evening.

Medic confirmed first responders were called to the tracks on Remount Road near South Boulevard around 8 p.m. for a car crash. The agency later confirmed the patient they tended to was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) confirmed the car involved was blocking the tracks around the same time. About 10 minutes later, however, normal service resumed.

UPDATE: Normal service has resumed. https://t.co/YeEugYhUq4 — Charlotte Area Transit System (@CATSRideTransit) May 27, 2023

A WCNC Charlotte photojournalist who went to the scene saw a blue Honda HR-V overturned on its side with the windshield shattered. Crews worked to remove the small SUV from the scene.

The crash happened about two blocks away from the New Bern Blue Line station, which is located along New Bern Street off South Boulevard.

WCNC Charlotte has asked CATS if the crash involved the LYNX system in any way.

