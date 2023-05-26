x
'Sweepy McSweepface' wins public vote to name new CDOT bike lane sweeper

The finalists were Sweep Caroline, Clearopathra and Sweepy McSweepface.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After over 450 names were submitted to the Charlotte Department of Transportation and three finalist names were voted on by the public, CDOT finally has a name for its new bike lane sweeper machine: Sweepy McSweepface.

The finalists were Sweep Caroline, Clearopathra and Sweepy McSweepface. Voters had from Monday afternoon until 7 p.m. on Thursday to vote for their favorite name for the machine. CDOT has not released the final breakdown of votes at this time. 

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dave Campbell with CDOT shared a photo on Twitter of the bike lane sweeper with papers reading "Sweepy McSweepface" attached to the machine. 

Why Charlotte has a bike lane sweeper

Many bike lanes can be cleared with a standard street sweeper. However, bike lanes that are separated from the road by barriers are too narrow for the regular sweeper to fit. So the city purchased a compact bike lane sweeper to handle all 4 miles of separated bike lanes across Charlotte. 

Bike lanes that need to be cleared of debris can be reported by calling 311 or (704)-336-7600. 

