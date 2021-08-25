Charlotte City Council member responds to death penalty sentence being upheld for Dylann Roof

Malcolm Graham's sister, Cynthia Marie Graham-Hurd, was one of the nine victims that died during the Charleston church shooting in 2015.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a bittersweet day for Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham.

Graham spoke with WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday, Aug. 25, just hours after a federal appeals court upheld the death penalty sentence and murder conviction for Dylann Roof.

In 2015, Roof killed nine members of Mother Emanuel AME, a historically Black church in the heart of downtown Charleston.

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced for a federal hate crime, according to WCNC Charlotte's sister station in Columbia, WLTX.

Graham’s sister, Cynthia Marie Graham-Hurd, was one of the victims that died during the incident.

He said Wednesday's decision by the court for Roof comes with a mix of emotions.

“It’s bittersweet, right,” Graham said. “I sat through the trial for well over four months... was there when the verdict came down from the jury of death. I thought it was appropriate then, and I think it's appropriate now. We live in a society of laws and the rule of law has to come into play. It says really loud and clear that racism, bigotry and discrimination that leads to death should be met with death.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathan Williams, one of the lead prosecutors on the case, said the mass shooting was one of the worst events in South Carolina’s history, according to a report from the Associated Press.