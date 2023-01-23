CMPD presents year-end report to Charlotte City Council

CMPD said violent crime is down, and they are very proud of that, but there were 110 homicides last year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave an update on its crime stats in 2022 as well as its recruitment efforts for Charlotte City Council on Monday night.

When it comes to recruitment, CMPD said it is offering a $7,500 hiring incentive as well as moving costs, and compensation is based on shift. The department is also utilizing a simplified application process as well as national digital advertising.

CMPD said it swore in 151 new hires in 2022 -- up 12% from 2021.

CMPD had 72 resignations in 2022, up from 67 in 2021, 47 in 2020, and 40 in 2019. Robinson says the increase in resignations shows, “competition within our job market is tight.” @wcnc pic.twitter.com/qWqSQlHQT2 — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) January 23, 2023

CMPD’s focus for 2023 is to keep reducing violent crime, recruit the "right kind" of officers, and focus on staff training. CMPD also said it needs to improve response times.

