CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte city leaders announced a community-wide fund to help residents negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The partnership includes Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, corporations, houses of faith and others.

According to officials, the fund will help assist individuals who are impacted financially and who get sick from the virus.

Doug Lebda, the founder of Lending Tree, announced a $1 million donation to the new COVID-19 fund and called on other companies to donate a million dollars or more to the fund.

“There is no way of knowing the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s important we act now so that assistance is available when it’s needed most,” Lebda said “The COVID-19 Response Fund will empower our community to aid key organizations responding to the unforeseen challenges and needs that result from this crisis, from human services to healthcare to economic assistance and more. We all have an important role to play, and LendingTree is committed to helping our community during this unprecedented time of need.”

Charlotte Mayor, Vi Lyles, said the city is in constant communication with health officials on a county and a state-level regarding COVID-19 its impacts locally.

She also announced the Charlotte City Council will match the $1 million donation Lending Tree made towards the COVID-19 fund.



The fund is created by Foundation for Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas. The COVID-19 fund will go to nonprofits who serve those impacted.

Click here to make a donation to the fund.

