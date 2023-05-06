Charlotte considers changes, after concern over new duplex, triplex rules

City council hopes to increase housing while moderating the amount of duplexes and triplexes in single-family neighborhoods.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte is reviewing new zoning measures that impact what homes can be built and where.

The Unified Development Ordinance, or UDO, took effect at the start of June with the goal of streamlining the city's development and increasing housing options.

But, it's the impact on neighborhoods that's raising concern among some Charlotteans, with duplexes and triplexes now allowed in single-family communities.

Homeowner Jordan Boyd worries the current plan could lead developers to flip houses in older residential neighborhoods.

"Your neighbor could tear down their house, if it sits on an acre lot, and build three and you have nothing to say about it," Boyd said. "Unless, you have an HOA in your community.”

While the UDO does create height, material and driveway restrictions for new developments, in a committee meeting Monday, councilmembers explored possible changes.

"So, the UDO stands as adopted," Councilmember Ed Driggs said. "But I think we always knew that there were going to be things we would want to look at as we gained experience.”

City staff laid out a plan to increase housing while moderating the total number of duplexes or triplexes allowed.

"Of course, you could have single-family only developments at any point," Planning, Design and Development Director Alyson Craig said. "But when you introduce duplexes or triplexes, let’s ensure there is a mix of units.”

The mix could affect where duplexes and triplexes are placed and how many of these developments can be in a neighborhood.

City staff will now come up with a timeline and share additional details on any possible changes. That information will be presented in future council meetings.