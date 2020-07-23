x
Worker rescued from Charlotte construction site after fall

Charlotte Fire's high-angle rescue team said the worker was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A construction worker was taken to the hospital after a high-angle rescue at a construction site in South End Thursday, firefighters said. 

Charlotte Fire was called to a report of an injured worker in the 2100 block of South Hawkins Street around 11 a.m. Rescue crews were deployed using a crane to remove the worker from the site. 

According to Charlotte Fire, it took a team of 18 firefighters about a half hour to rescue the worker and get him to the hospital. CFD said the worker suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening. 

