Charlotte councilman James 'Smuggie' Mitchell resigns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The annual strategy meeting for Charlotte city leaders began Monday with the news that councilman James 'Smuggie' Mitchell is resigning.

Mitchell's resignation, effective at 5 p.m. Monday, comes after he recently took a new role as president of RJ Leeper Construction firm. Several questions were raised about whether that job was a conflict of interest with his role on council.

Charlotte City Council members gave Mitchell a standing ovation and thanked him for his years of service to the city.

"What a way to kick off an annual strategy meeting," City Manager Marcus Jones said during the meeting.

Councilman Mitchell spent 14 years representing District 2 before losing in a mayoral primary to former Mayor Patrick Cannon, and then winning an at-large seat.

His new role at RJ Leeper will focus on development in Charlotte. With his large footprint and connections in the Charlotte area, it remains to be seen how many contracts his new firm gets with the city in the future.