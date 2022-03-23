Passengers allowed back inside Charlotte airport terminal after fire

A kitchen fire in the atrium area at Charlotte Douglas International Airport led to the removal of passengers to concourses Wednesday afternoon.

The Charlotte Fire Department was called to Charlotte Douglas around 2 p.m. Charlotte Fire confirmed a kitchen fire at Burger King was the cause of the alarm. Passengers were removed from the area to concourses.

Charlotte Douglas officials said the road in front of the terminal is currently closed to traffic so emergency crews can access the fire.

Arrivals and departures from Charlotte Douglas continue as scheduled, according to the airport. Arriving passengers were temporarily held out of the terminal until the fire was under control.

Charlotte Douglas officials said the fire was contained by 3:40 p.m. and crews are working to clear the smoke from the terminal. Airport crews are working with firefighters to resume full service for departures and arrivals.

Multiple people shared photos and videos on Twitter of smoke rising from the airport terminal. Passengers were standing outside under awnings at passenger drop-off areas.

"Just landed at #Charlotte #CLT only to see this craziness!" tweeted JD Feuerstein, showing a video of smoke pouring from the airport.

