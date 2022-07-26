Construction worker electrocuted at Charlotte airport

A construction worker died after being found unresponsive following an accidental electrocution at Charlotte Douglas International Airport over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A construction worker at Charlotte Douglas International Airport died when they were electrocuted over the weekend, officials said.

The North Carolina Department of Labor confirmed the incident happened around midnight Sunday. A spokesperson for the NCDOL said the worker was an employee of Rosendin Electric.

An investigation surrounding the incident is underway by the Occupational Safety and Health Division. NCDOL officials said it may take several months to complete the investigation. The worker who died has not been identified.

Rosendin Electric issued the following statement Tuesday:

"The Rosendin family is deeply saddened by the death of an employee who was found unresponsive while working on a construction site at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The cause of death is unknown at this time. Rosendin leadership, OSHA, and the NC Department of Labor are actively investigating the incident. On behalf of everyone at Rosendin, our deepest condolences go out to the family."

No further details were released. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts



Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.