CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A brutal attack and robbery set off a frightening chain of events for a Charlotte family.

A 62 year-old man is still in the hospital with serious injuries, after police say he confronted a suspect breaking into his car.

It happened outside the Providence Square Shopping Center on Monday afternoon. Several items were stolen including car keys, credit cards, and ID’s.

That’s when the crime took another terrifying turn. Police say the next day, the suspects showed up at their house, stealing the family’s car.

A family friend tells NBC Charlotte the victim remains in the ICU and he doesn’t even remember what happened. Now, police are trying to piece it all together

“It was a little chaotic to figure out what happened,” said longtime family friend, Jackie Graham.

The victim, 62-year-old Terrence Firr, suffered a broken nose and fractured eye socket, according to his Caring Bridge page.

“(He) never knows a stranger, funny, caring,” said Graham. “I can’t believe anybody would do this to anybody.”

Police say Firr confronted someone stealing from his car Monday afternoon.

When he approached the suspect vehicle he was assaulted. Investigators said it’s unknown right now exactly how he sustained his injuries.

The crime spree continued after that. In fact, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says just hours after the robbery, his wife’s stolen credit card was used at a Family Dollar in Belmont.

Shockingly, the next day, the suspects showed up to the family’s home and stole their car.

“It’s really an awful situation and it turns everybody’s life upside down,” said Graham.

An email circulating around is urging Piper Glenn residents to look for video surveillance and be cautious.

NBC Charlotte also saw a private security guard driving around the neighborhood. He said he stops at the victims home every few hours.

“Everybody is watching, the neighbors check in,” said Graham.

Graham said she traveled from out of state to help the family at home, as they all wait for answers and hope for progress on several fronts.

“He’s in the hospital, and when you’re that critical, small improvements each day are a blessing,” Graham told NBC Charlotte.

Police have not made any arrests in the case at this point. If you have any information about it, call them immediately.

