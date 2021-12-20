x
1 person dead after north Charlotte homicide, police say

The investigation remains ongoing, according to officials.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Charlotte. 

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed the investigation is happening in the 1100 block of Gold Rush Boulevard. Officials posted on social media that one person has been pronounced dead. 

Credit: Google Maps
The 1100 block of Gold Rush Boulevard is showed on the map with a red marker.

The scene is down the road from the UNC Charlotte campus. 

No other information has been released at this time by CMPD. 

WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow updates as they become available.

