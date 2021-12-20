1 person dead after north Charlotte homicide, police say

The investigation remains ongoing, according to officials.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed the investigation is happening in the 1100 block of Gold Rush Boulevard. Officials posted on social media that one person has been pronounced dead.

The scene is down the road from the UNC Charlotte campus.

Homicide Investigation in the University Division https://t.co/R9A85X7hb5 — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 20, 2021

No other information has been released at this time by CMPD.

WCNC Charlotte will continue to follow updates as they become available.

