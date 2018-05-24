CHARLOTTE, NC -- Customers in Charlotte, NC and Albuquerque, NM will be able to try Chick-fil-A’s new Chick-n-Sliders, which are being tested for a limited time this summer.

According to the Chick-Fil-A spokesperson, "the new Chick-n-Sliders are a perfect summer snack – made with a smaller portion of Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken filet served warm on a Sister Schubert roll and topped with honey butter spread."

Customers can order one or two sliders on their own, or make it a meal by pairing two sliders with a drink and a side. The new Chick-n-Sliders are also available on the Kid’s Meal menu, which includes one slider with a kid’s side and drink.

The Chick-n-Sliders will be offered beginning May 24 in participating restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina and Albuquerque, New Mexico. One Slider will be $2.49, while two will be sold for $4.69.

