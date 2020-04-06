Chief Kerr Putney is expected to address Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department's policy on neglect of duty.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief of Police Kerr Putney addresses CMPD's neglect of duty policy, which will now include a duty to act section.

The new language in the policy now says, "Officers will take appropriate and immediate action in any situation in which they know or should have known their failure to act would result in an excessive response to resistance or egregious behavior which shocks the conscience."

CMPD Public Affairs Director Rob Tufano is the voice you hear asking questions during a virtual news conference where reporters used a text chat function to submit questions.

The news conference comes on the seventh day of protests in Charlotte following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The four now-former Minneapolis Police Department officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd, where one officer kept a knee pressed on Floyd's throat for over 8 minutes, are are facing charges.