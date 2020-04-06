x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

local

Watch: CMPD chief addresses police department policies

Chief Kerr Putney is expected to address Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department's policy on neglect of duty.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief of Police Kerr Putney addresses CMPD's neglect of duty policy, which will now include a duty to act section.

The new language in the policy now says, "Officers will take appropriate and immediate action in any situation in which they know or should have known their failure to act would result in an excessive response to resistance or egregious behavior which shocks the conscience."

CMPD Public Affairs Director Rob Tufano is the voice you hear asking questions during a virtual news conference where reporters used a text chat function to submit questions.

The news conference comes on the seventh day of protests in Charlotte following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. 

The four now-former Minneapolis Police Department officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd, where one officer kept a knee pressed on Floyd's throat for over 8 minutes, are are facing charges.

More news:

North Carolina task force to address racial disparities

Testimony claims McMichael called Ahmaud Arbery n-word after killing him

'You changed the world George': Floyd's memorial service in Minneapolis marked by calls to action

Cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at Caldwell County fire department

Former officers charged in George Floyd's death appear in court

NASCAR All-Star returns to Charlotte for mid-week race

Watch: South Carolina governor addresses hurricane preparedness