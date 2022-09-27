Charlotte Motor Speedway opening campground for storm evacuees

CMS is one of three NASCAR tracks opening its campgrounds for evacuees this week.

CONCORD, N.C. — People evacuating from Hurricane Ian will be able to camp out at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On Tuesday, Charlotte Motor Speedway officials announced that they would be opening the Rock City Campground at the facility starting on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in response to an influx of evacuees seeking refuge from Hurricane Ian.

Anyone who arrives at the campground will be asked to check in at the Camping World Racing Resort office at 6600 Bruton Smith Blvd in Concord. Those who arrive after-hours at the facility can check in the following morning.

Officials say that those who camp at the speedway will have access to bathroom facilities.

Similarly, Talladega Superspeedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway have announced that they are opening their camping facilities for storm evacuees. Talladega's announcement comes during the week that they are preparing for the YellaWood 500, the next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.