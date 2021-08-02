Charlotte nonprofit passing out garden kits to those living in food deserts

Research shows not having access to healthy foods alone leads to diabetes, heart disease and high cholesterol.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the pandemic, hundreds of families have been struggling to put food on the table for their families.

“Here in Charlotte-Mecklenburg these challenges have impacted our seniors in underserved communities more than others," Ashley Dandridge said.

“Grocery stores with organic vegetables are not as readily available per capita in underserved communities and increased cost of organic food is also a barrier," Dandridge said.

That’s why Our Daily Bread Foundation is stepping in to help those living in underserved communities beat the odds.

“The exciting thing about this kit is actually a salad in a box," Our Daily Bread Foundation founder Kim Alexander said.

On Feb. 20, the Charlotte nonprofit is handing out 300 free garden kits to those in need thanks to Culture Blocks and Mecklenburg County.

“You can grow your tomatoes, cabbage and lettuce," Alexander said.

The kits come with soil pucks, a tray, various seeds and instructions.

"Gardening is easy and fun -- the main thing is to remember is they need to be moist but not too wet and they need some sunlight," Pam Turner said.

The goal is for families living in food deserts to become more self-sustainable.

“Right now it’s even more important because it allows them to control their diet and to live as they wish to live and not depend on people to provide food for them," Alexander said.

To register your garden kit visit http://tinyurl.com/growyourowngarden.