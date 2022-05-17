U.S. News & World Report named multiple Carolina cities in their 150 best places to live in the U.S. for 2022-23. Charlotte was No. 30 overall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We all know Charlotte is a great place to live but now the Queen City has been named one of the top cities in America by a new report.

U.S. News & World Report released its list of the best places to live in America, and Charlotte came in at a respectable No. 30. Right behind the Queen City was Hickory at No. 31 overall.

Each city was scored on factors like good value, a desirable location and quality of life. The Carolinas were well-represented in the top 50.

Raleigh-Durham came in at No. 6, while Myrtle Beach led South Carolina at No. 37 overall. Greenville, South Carolina, was 43, Asheville was 46 and Charleston was 49th overall.

Top 10 places to live in America, according to U.S. News and World Report:

Huntsville, Alabama Colorado Springs, Colorado Green Bay, Wisconsin Boulder, Colorado San Jose, California Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina Fayetteville, Arkansas Portland, Maine Sarasota, Florida San Francisco, California

In the report, U.S. News analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live. They based the rankings on five individually weighted metrics: Job market index, value index, quality of life index, desirability index and net migration.

Learn more about the methodology used for the rankings here.

