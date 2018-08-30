CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It is the eve of President Trump’s visit to Charlotte.

On Friday afternoon, he will be at the CPCC Harris Conference Center where he is expected to sign an executive order and speak to an invited group of guests about retirement security.

Charlotte Republican City Council member Tariq Bokhari said that is the kind of event you don’t want to miss no matter who the country's commander in chief is.

“It doesn’t matter. You go and you see that and experience it and I’m going to be honored should that opportunity arise to do that,” Bokahri said.

President Trump will also headline a fundraising event at the Carmel Country Club for Mark Harris, the GOP candidate for the seat held by Robert Pittenger, and for Ted Budd the incumbent Republican congressman from the 13th District.

Both Harris and Budd trail their Democratic opponents in raising campaign funds and Bokhari said President Trump's visit will help.

“Money is so important in those races for them to be able to get their message out so his being here is really important,” he said.

Both Harris and Budd are strong backers of Trump and his policies and Harris said he is honored to have the President’s support.

“It should be an incredible event,” Harris said.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC