A protest outside CMPD's Metro Division has moved down Beatties Ford Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Marchers have gathered in Charlotte Friday evening to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a now former Minneapolis Police Department officer restrained Floyd by applying his knee to Floyd's threat.

Protesters in Charlotte joined people around the country Friday protesting the death of the man in police custody.

In Minneapolis, protests had turned to fiery rioting the recent nights. The governor of Minnesota had activated the state's national guard in response.

Additional protests have been announced in Charlotte, Rock Hill, and surrounding communities this weekend.

Real-time blog of protests in Charlotte

6:55 p.m.: Marchers continue down Beatties Ford Road chanting, "Don't shout!"

6:40 p.m.: Protesters begin marching from CMPD's metro division building down Beatties Ford Road. Individuals in the crowd can be seen carrying signs and chanting.

Some in the ground are wearing masks as a precaution against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Reporter Hunter Saenz tweeted video from the march.

(Viewer discretion: Foul language can be heard in the video.)

6:30 p.m.: The scheduled start of a protest outside the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department's metro division unit begins. By his count, WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Saenz says at least 75 people had already gathered by 6:30 p.m.