WATCH: Charlotte protests continue over death of George Floyd

Protests gathered in Charlotte for a second night over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Protesters have been gathering across the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protests in Charlotte turned violent Friday night, leading to several arrests, including Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston.

As protests continue Saturday, WCNC Charlotte will be following the latest.

Real-time updates of protests in Charlotte:

8:45 p.m.

CMPD police officers are mobilizing, and left the I-277 ramp where they had been lined up. It is not yet known where officers are heading.

8:40 p.m.

A group of protesters circled around the individual who was previously seen lying on the ground. The protesters fanned the individual using their protest signs, some leaned in to hug the individual, and others stood in front to block the person to shield them from view.

The group stopped what they were doing to pray over the individual.

CMPD confirms that both lanes of the road previously blocked have reopened.

8:35 p.m.

CMPD announced they will reopen the I-277 ramp after protesters are moved off of the premises. Protesters have relocated to across the street from the on-ramp, to allow traffic to continue. Cars passing protesters honked their horns as they drove by.

One person was seen on the ground in front of the wall of police, but at this time it is not known if they were injured.

8:21 p.m.

Protesters have clashed with police on the I-277 outer loop ramp. A line of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers on bicycles blocked off protesters.

CMPD said approximately 100 protesters were on the ramp.