Charlotte teen recognized in first-ever Prudential Emerging Visionaries program

Sahana Mantha, 15, is among 25 young people from across the country to receive the honor for her work in the community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte teenager's work in the community is getting highlighted on a national stage.

Sahana Mantha, 15, is among 25 young people from across the country to be named a 2022 Prudential Emerging Visionary. The announcement was made on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The Charlotte native is being recognized for the work Foundation for Girls (FFG) does for the public. She co-founded the agency.

FFG empowers mothers experiencing homelessness, connecting them with long-term coaches who accompany them on their journey to financial health and economic security. Working alongside her sister, Shreya, the project focuses on supporting women to be financially savvy, career confident, digitally capable and socially connected.

Mantha will receive $5,000 in funding and an invitation to take part in an awards summit from April 23-26. She will also have an opportunity to participate in a "pitch-off" where a grand prize winner will get an additional $10,000 in funding. Prudential employees will also vote on a choice award winner, who will receive an additional $5,000.

Prudential Emerging Visionaries recognizes young people ages 14-18 whose fresh perspectives and innovative solutions address the pressing financial and societal challenges in their communities. It is a collaboration between Prudential Financial and Ashoka, a leading social impact organization, with advisory support from the Financial Health Network, an authority on financial health and longtime partner of The Prudential Foundation. The program is an evolution of the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, the country's largest youth recognition program, which for 26 years honored more than 150,000 outstanding youth volunteers.

"I began my journey by understanding the issues in my community to learn about the root causes of issues impacting women and children," Mantha said.

Over the past six years, "Foundation for Girls" has impacted more than 2,500 single mothers and their children experiencing homelessness in nine states through group workshops, coaching and care packs.

Mantha is also one of two teens from North Carolina to be recognized.

MORE NEWS: Time ticking for NC lawmakers to pass new congressional maps

Ella Gupta, 17, of Raleigh, was also named to the list for her work to address gender economic inequality by empowering young women to gain self-confidence and invest in themselves through financial education.