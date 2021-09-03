Police, Medic respond to Charlotte Walmart after reports of gunshots

CMPD said officers at the scene located "evidence of a shooting" but no victims have been located.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department and Medic responded to a Charlotte Walmart Monday night after someone reported hearing gunshots.

CMPD said officers at the scene located "evidence of a shooting" but no victims have been located. It happened at the Walmart at 8180 South Tryon Street. Police responded to the scene shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Steele Creek officers, the K-9 Unit and members of the SWAT team evacuated employees and customers out of the building while officers searched for any injured people. The entrance to the Walmart was also taped off.

Police said they did not find any victims while searching the store, and are still working to review evidence from the scene in finding a suspect.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake told Hunter Sáenz that she was in the store and heard shots. Leake said she saw blood and tried to get out of the way. Police have not confirmed if there was blood visible at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Commissioner Vilma Leake says she was in the store and heard the shots. Says she saw blood as she tried getting out of the way. She says it was chaotic trying to get out.



CMPD just told me at the scene nobody was hurt here. They are about to send us more details. @wcnc https://t.co/gYiRYm8fKV — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) March 9, 2021