Craving Japanese food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Japanese restaurants around Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. King Fish Poke

Topping the list is King Fish Poke. Located at 350 E. McCullough Drive, Suite #110 in University City South, the sushi bar and Japanese spot, which offers poke and more, is the highest rated low-priced Japanese restaurant in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp.

Try the Surf and Turf with shrimp, chicken, romaine lettuce, sweet onion, cilantro, onion crisps and shrimp sauce. Sides like roasted nori and crab salad are also on hand. Take a look at the full menu here.

Yelper William H. wrote, "This place is wonderful and the quality is top notch. The proportions are gigantic and the price is surprisingly low considering all the food you get."

2. Ko Sushi

Next up is KO Sushi, situated at 230 S. Tryon St. With four stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

KO Sushi is an affordable option. The sushi menu offers tuna, yellowtail, smoked salmon, shrimp and cucumber rolls for $4 or less. KO Sushi is a takeout spot located in Uptown Charlotte.

Yelper Lucy S. noted, "The food is incredible. My go-to is the Charlotte Combo, which comes with a roll of choice and some nigiri. For $9.50, it's the best deal in town for some quality sushi."

3. Tokyo One Express

Ballantyne East's Tokyo One Express, located at 8834 Camfield St., Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Japanese and vegetarian spot 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews.

This spot offers dine-in or carry-out service. Tokyo One Express specializes in Japanese style hibachi cooking. The menu features a range of chicken, steak, seafood and vegetables.

Yelper John C. wrote, "The chicken hibachi and steak hibachi were delicious, and we will stop here again the next time we're in town."

4. Hanaya Garden

Hanaya Garden, a Japanese spot, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 30 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9630 University City Blvd. to see for yourself.

This spot specializes in Japanese hibachi-style fare. Expect a variety of bowls (chicken, steak and shrimp) and tempura plates on Hanaya Garden's menu. There are also a full list of entrees and combination platters. See the full menu here.

