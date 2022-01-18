Neighbors in Charlotte's Historic West End consider creating a community grocery store

The food co-op would be community- and employee-owned to help address the neighborhood's fresh food insecurity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For years, Charlotte's Historic West End neighborhood has been identified as one of the many zip codes that exist in a food desert where fresh, affordable food isn't readily available. But now the possible creation of a new community grocery store hopes to change that.

Members of The Historic West End Partners believe a community- and employee-owned grocery store will help provide a solution to the food insecurities throughout the neighborhood by allowing residents to buy a share of the grocery store and have a say in its operation.

“The purpose for this particular model is a clean food model — more of a fresh food market versus your traditional retailer," J'Tanya Adams with The Historic West End Partners said.

They are basing that model on the Weaver Street Market that's been operating for more than 35 years with multiple co-op locations in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Charlotte hopes to be next.

“The food hub for fresh market ranked number one among things that the West End stakeholders have requested," Adams said.

