This Rowan County company won 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' competition

The vocational truck beat out a jet after receiving 2,725 votes in the final round.

CLEVELAND, N.C. — Wednesday, a Western Star 49X Vocational Truck won the 2021 NC Chamber's 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' competition. Manufactured in Cleveland, N.C., the vocational truck beat out a jet after receiving 2,725 votes in the final round.

The NC Chamber launched the competition in 2020 to honor North Carolina’s manufacturers, and raise awareness about the rewarding careers in modern manufacturing.

“Congratulations to the Western Star 49X Vocational Truck for winning the ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’ 2021 title,” NC Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido said in a statement. “We would like to thank our entire manufacturing community for protecting lives and livelihoods across our state, our country, and our world..."

The company will receive a trophy and be featured in NC Chamber and Business North Carolina publications, podcasts, social and digital media, among additional statewide publicity efforts.

Finalists included:

Western Star 49X Vocational Truck (Cleveland, NC) HondaJet EliteS (Greensboro) Caterpillar's Cat® 938M Wheel Loader (Clayton) George’s BBQ Sauce (Nashville) Flucelvax Influenza Vaccine by Seqirus (Holly Springs)

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts