Young people raise awareness for climate change in Charlotte

The event was spearheaded by the Sunrise Movement.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lawmakers are gearing up for a busy day on Capitol Hill with the U.S. House and U.S. Senate returning to session this week.

The Senate is expected to look at the $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan presented by members of the Democratic Party.

If passed, some of the money would go to help in the fight against climate change. The funding would also go to expand education, childcare and other social programs.

To highlight the message of climate control, young people held a rally in support of the bill on Sunday, Sept. 19 in Uptown Charlotte.

The event was held at First Ward Park and welcome around 20 people, mostly teenagers wanting to get involved.

The event was held by a group called the Sunrise Movement, a national organization geared for young people wanting to raise awareness for causes like climate change and equality.

"They'll see that there are young kids, like me, a high schoolers, taking my Sunday to be here and advocate for the reconciliation plan and the Green New Deal," said Veronica Bofah, a 16-year-old participant at the event.

There are critics for the bill, including democrats, who say $2 trillion is too much money to spend.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts