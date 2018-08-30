The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's parking lot and the building have reopened after authorities investigated a possible threat Thursday afternoon.

According to CMPD, officers received information about a possible threat involving "a wanted, violent suspect." As a result of the possible threat, CMPD closed its headquarters to the public for over an hour.

Following an investigation, CMPD determined they were not able to verify the credibility of the threat and eventually reopened its headquarters.

CMPD said there were no service disruptions and no employees were evacuated during the public closure.

Officials did not release the identity of the "wanted, violent suspect."

