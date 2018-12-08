CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a homicide that took place in north Charlotte Sunday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call in the 3900 block of Farlow Road. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man, later identified as 23-year-old Justin Miller, inside the home.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity as of Sunday evening.

Anyone with information on the deadly incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

