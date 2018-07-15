CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 6-year-old girl and two dogs are receiving medical care Saturday night after being caught in a series of shootings across north Charlotte neighborhoods.

CMPD responded to a call in the 2600 block of LaSalle Street a little before 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a dog with an apparent gunshot wound. A short time later, another dog, unrelated to the home, attacked a CMPD officer at the scene.

CMPD shot the dog after attacking the officer. Both dogs are alive and are being treated, CMPD said.

Shortly after the two incidents, police responded to a call of a shootout between two cars in the 300 block of North Hoskins Road. CMPD believes it was related to the LaSalle Street shooting. Other than the two dogs, no one was hurt in the three shootings.

A little before 7:30 p.m., CMPD responded to another shooting, this time on Sunstone Drive. A 6-year-old was shot in the knee, according to CMPD. The girl is being treated for minor injuries.

CMPD does not believe the Sunstone Drive is related to the three other shootings. Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the four shootings as of Saturday night.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC