CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating after a man was shot while driving down Brookshire Boulevard early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. in the morning. The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No one else was in the car.

Authorities believe the victim was traveling inbound on Brookshire Boulevard when the suspect, who was also traveling in a vehicle inbound on Brookshire Boulevard shot at him.

No arrests have been made.

CMPD asks anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

