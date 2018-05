CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A homicide investigation is underway near southeast Charlotte Saturday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call in the 6800 block of Elm Forest Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, CMPD said.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in this case.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2018 WCNC