Medical training gives CMPD officers life-saving skills when seconds count

CMPD's tactical medical training, or Tac-Med, gives officers the ability to provide life-saving care before EMTs or firefighters arrive to help.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police shared an update on a new medical training that will help officers perform life-saving measures where EMTs and firefighters are unable to respond.

The new tactical medical training, or Tac-Med, gives officers the ability to give care to patients who could be in life-threatening situations before they're able to get to a hospital.

In a news release, CMPD said Wednesday that there have been nearly 300 documented incidents requiring the use of Tac-Med materials and training. Two groups of officers were recently recognized for using their training to save lives.

One incident happened last September, when an officer fired his gun at a suspect who attempted to run him over. The suspect then crashed and tried to run before she surrendered to police. Officers began providing emergency medical treatment until the suspect was rushed to a hospital for surgery.

The second happened in February. Officers found a man who'd shot himself in the leg and were able to stop the bleeding long enough for the man to get taken to a hospital. A paramedic who responded to the scene said the officers treated the man's wound with extreme precision to prevent what would've likely been a death without their actions.

CMPD began training Tac-Med instructors in late 2019, with 20 CMPD officers becoming certified instructors. CMPD began launching its own Tac-Med training by December of 2019.

Officers who complete the Senior Patrol Officer II program will receive a 5% raise. This program includes Tac-Med training as a requirement for officers to get the pay raise incentive.

Approximately 1,300 students have finished training, including CMPD officers and employees from all departments. CMPD said its goal is to have every officer on the force receive Tac-Med training.