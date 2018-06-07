CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Some Charlotte City Council members are raising concerns and questions about the possible choice of Charlotte to host the 2020 Republican Convention where presumably, Donald Trump would be nominated for a second term.

Freshman Democratic Council member Braxton Winston says the public should get a chance to be heard on bringing the GOP convention to Charlotte.

“If you are going to bring something to town that is potentially violent, divisive, then we should ask the people of Charlotte how they feel about that as well,” said Winston.

Council member LaWana Mayfield, also a Democrat concurred saying she could not support the convention because of President Trump’s policies towards minorities.

Democrat Justin Harlow told the Charlotte Observer, “A lot has changed. Months ago we weren’t pulling children away from their families at the border.”

But former Republican State Representative Charles Jeter said the city of Charlotte should not ignore the financial boost and exposure the convention would bring.

Jeter joined with current Democratic State Representative Chaz Beasley on NBC Charlotte’s Flash Point program that will air Sunday morning.

Said Jeter, “This is what makes a city a national player and as long as North Carolina is a swing state and Charlotte is a big city, we are going to be hosting conventions.”

Beasley countered saying the choice of a city to host the convention is coming in two weeks.

“I believe the horse might be out of the barn but I think people bringing up legitimate concerns that we need to make sure that we address."

Mayor Vi Lyles who is a Democrat and who has supported brining the convention here said in a statement, “it’s premature for me to speculate on whether our city will host the 2020 Republican Conventtion. Regardless, I’m proud to call Charlotte home.”

Republican National Committee members will announce their selection of a city to host the convention when they meet in Austin, TX July 18.

© 2018 WCNC