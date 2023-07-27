Access to public pools is limiting due to decreasing budgets for parks and recreation

Parks and recreation departments nationwide are facing budget cuts and public pools are just one of the products suffering because of it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Public pools are getting harder to find across the country. The reason for the struggle? Funding.

With instability in city and county budgets facing inflation, budget cuts must be made. And, unfortunately, parks and recreation departments are often the first departments that money is taken from.

Not allowing this department to have the proper funds has led to major lifeguard shortages. It also leaves little money for the pool's required maintenance, which can be expensive.

Not only do public pools allow for a safe and affordable place to escape the hot days of summer, but they provide opportunities for people to learn how to swim.

Nearly 80% of kids in lower-income families don’t know how to swim well, and data shows that thousands of people are on the waitlist to learn how.

There’s no clear solution in sight for parks and recreation departments as this struggle is being faced nationwide. So, as the summer weather will come and go, the money problems seem to be here to stay.

