More details expected on Brooklyn Village Development in Uptown

Decades ago, Brooklyn was a thriving African-American neighborhood in Uptown's second ward.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A sleepy section of Uptown is about to get a long overdue makeover.

But in the 60s and 70s, it was all bulldozed in the name of development and replaced by government buildings and Marshall Park.

In recent years, a new plan slowly gained traction for a newly reimagined Brooklyn Village. Ditching the current buildings and park and replacing it with 1,200 apartments and condos, of all price points.

The multi-year, multi-million dollar Brooklyn Village community is set to be smack in the heart of Uptown.

