How a new COVID-19 outbreak in China could affect you

The world's second-largest economy is having trouble eliminating the virus with its zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new COVID-19 outbreak in China could affect you.

Let's connect the dots.

The Chinese capital of Beijing is being hit with rising COVID-19 infections and deaths. The world's second-largest economy is having trouble eliminating the virus with its zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy.

It's also taking a heavy toll on businesses and public morale, which could hurt the global supply chain even more.

Fortune reports China accounts for 18% of all the goods the U.S. imports. And for computers and electronics, that number rises to 35%.

Shanghai is already locked down. If Beijing locks down, the supply chain backlogs will send U.S. industries, wholesalers and retailers into a panic.

The delivery backlog is already delayed until June. If Beijing stops producing, it could put the globe a year behind or more.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts