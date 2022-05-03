Should you get a 4th COVID-19 shot?

A new study from Israel shows a fourth dose might not provide a lot of protection.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is it time to roll up our sleeves for a fourth COVID-19 dose?

Some countries like the US are starting to offer a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, only Americans who are 50 and older or anyone who is immunocompromised is eligible for another shot.

But a new study from Israel shows a fourth dose might not provide a lot of protection.

The study finds that while an additional Pfizer shot does offer protection against serious illness for at least six weeks, it only provides about four weeks of protection from infection.

Right now, the World Health Organization is still wondering what to do. Leaders say there just isn't good evidence at this point to offer an official recommendation.

And right now, more questions about annual booster shots continue to be raised. Back in January, Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC News that boosters may be needed every year or two.

But for right now, we'll still have to wait and see.

