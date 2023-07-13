Cyberattacks targeting school databases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cyberattacks in K-12 school districts have increased by 56% over the last two years. Their large databases and outdated software make them an easy target.
When it comes to modern security strategies, school leaders reported wanting more tech training. A new program to train existing K-12 teachers would help them better defend themselves against cybersecurity attacks.
Cybersecurity protection comes in the form of various security changes; everything from increasing training to developing fingerprint and eye-detection needed to access student records.
It’s important to remember that cyberattacks are unpredictable. Experts say it is important to have a plan and the proper security measures in place.
