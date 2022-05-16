Are employers monitoring remote employee productivity?

The Economist reports surveillance software has often been used for cyber security, but now it's being used more to monitor employee productivity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is your employer living with you?

Millions of people have shifted to remote or hybrid work since the pandemic started, which has led to an exponential growth in employee monitoring.

According to one survey last year, 60% of U.S. companies used monitoring software of some type and 17% were considering it.

Earlier this month New York joined Connecticut and Delaware in requiring companies to inform staff about any electronic monitoring of their phone, email, or internet activity. But that's not the norm.

Most states do not have laws on the books regulating when or how much your company can monitor your activity. It's possible more states will create new protection laws, but experts say the law typically lags far behind technology.

