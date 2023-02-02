Several groups working to regain felon voting rights in NC

Back in 1973, lawmakers passed a bill restricting felons' voting rights and it's now facing backlash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Around 56,000 North Carolinians are waiting to regain their right to vote.

Back in 1973, lawmakers passed a bill restricting felons' voting rights and it's now facing backlash.

Several groups, including North Carolina's NAACP chapter, are suing state house speaker Tim Moore. Plaintiffs in the case argue it's meant to disenfranchise Black voters who are more likely to face a felony conviction.

Republicans, on the other hand, continue to defend the law. It's been a long road to get here as just last year a trial court ruled felons who are not in prison could register to vote.

But the appeals process has taken the case to the highest court in North Carolina. Now, with a Republican majority on the Supreme Court, striking down the controversial law could be unlikely.

