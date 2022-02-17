Pandemic fraud is running rampant: report

Cases are piling up involving people who stole hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief aid.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pandemic aid? Or pandemic fraud?

Let's connect the dots.

Cases are piling up involving people who stole hundreds of thousands and even millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief aid.

The Washington Post reports fraud is running rampant, especially among small business loans and unemployment insurance.

Federal Investigators have questioned nearly every aspect of the Small Business Administration's spending, flagging billions of dollars in suspect loans, overpayments and in some cases outright fraud.

The inspector general said this level of fraud may continue for years, but he said his office has recovered and saved more than $4 billion dollars.

The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee said in some cases, the stolen money will never be recovered.

If you are struggling from pandemic-related causes, there are still resources available, but officials say you have to go through the process the right way.

