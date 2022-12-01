Gov. McMaster to spend nearly $2 billion left over from American Rescue Plan

The governor said this presents the Palmetto State with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is looking to spend big in 2022.

Let's connect the dots.

Governor McMaster laid out his budget proposal to spend $5 billion over the next year.

So where is all that money coming from?

More than $2 billion comes from the American Rescue Plan act and the other $3 billion comes from surplus.

Gov. McMaster urges lawmakers to cut SC taxes, raise state employee and officer payhttps://t.co/KwWptIqq6E — SC Governor Press (@scgovernorpress) January 11, 2022

He wants to invest the money into education, infrastructure, workforce and economic development.

That means raises for state employees, bonuses for bus drivers, a new COVID-19 testing lab, and the big item that will put money back in your pocket: an income tax rate reduction over five years for all personal income tax brackets.