Gov. McMaster to spend nearly $2 billion left over from American Rescue Plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is looking to spend big in 2022.
Governor McMaster laid out his budget proposal to spend $5 billion over the next year.
So where is all that money coming from?
More than $2 billion comes from the American Rescue Plan act and the other $3 billion comes from surplus.
The governor said this presents the Palmetto State with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He wants to invest the money into education, infrastructure, workforce and economic development.
That means raises for state employees, bonuses for bus drivers, a new COVID-19 testing lab, and the big item that will put money back in your pocket: an income tax rate reduction over five years for all personal income tax brackets.
