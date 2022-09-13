$86 million project coming to SC

The project could help relieve traffic in the third fastest-growing county in the state.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An $86 million project is coming to one of the fastest-growing areas of South Carolina.

State officials are looking to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard. It's all possible thanks to a $65 million grant from South Carolina and some matching funds from York County.

The project's been years in the making.

York County first applied for the funding back in 2015 but wasn't able to get the money until now. The project could help relieve traffic in the third fastest-growing county in the state.

Recent census data shows York County has grown more than 31% since 2010. The county said the population boom has pushed local roadways to their limits.

But don't expect a fix anytime soon.

Transportation officials said the new interchange at Carowinds Boulevard still needs to get designed. And that process could still take months.

