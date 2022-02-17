You can still wear your face mask when the mandate ends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just because some folks ditch their masks doesn't mean you must drop yours.
Let's connect the dots.
Finally, the moment many have been waiting for: no more mask mandates in a lot of places.
For some, the mask gives a layer of personal protection. And for them, there's the good news. "One-way masking" seems to be effective.
That's the term for when you're the only one wearing a mask in a public setting.
Public health experts say universal masking and vaccinations will always be the best-case scenario, but if you're the only one still sporting your mask, it can give you some protection.
A CDC mask study revealed that wearing a good-quality, well-fitted N95 or KN95 mask can reduce the odds of testing positive for COVID-19 by 83%
Moving forward, it gives some folks peace of mind, while allowing others a long-awaited return to normalcy.
