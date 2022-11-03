x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Connect The Dots

Why warmer temps mean your seafood might get more expensive

Researchers and anglers already finding new species making their way north as grouper and flounder become rare.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are you craving oysters, flounder or cod? Well, they might start costing you a lot more.

Let's connect the dots.

Almost all the heat caused by greenhouse gases ends up in the ocean, and that's causing water temperatures to rise. While that might be nice on your next trip to the coast, it's forcing the life underwater to adapt.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

That means some of the fish that call North Carolina home may soon migrate or die off. Researchers and anglers already finding new species making their way north as grouper and flounder become rare.

They're also seeing the seasons stretch. That means fish are arriving earlier and staying later.

MORE ON WCNC: How you can use your leftover Halloween candy to support a good cause

MORE ON WCNC: You didn't win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but you might be a millionaire

An NC State study found the seafood industry contributes nearly $300 million to the state's economy, but declining populations of fish and oysters are becoming more severe and widespread.

warmer temps could also mean more bacteria and a higher health risk for consuming raw seafood.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

FREE PODCASTS 

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out