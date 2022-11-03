Will we need a second COVID-19 booster?

Moderna's chief medical officer says the company is developing an updated COVID vaccine that targets the omicron variant for better protection in the future.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue a sharp decline in the Carolinas, but with possible variants always lurking, could we need some extra protection later on this year?

A second booster may come this fall but it might not be the same as the last time.

Let's connect the dots.

COVID-19 cases could pick up

U.S. health officials say COVID-19 cases could pick up again in the colder months. Scientists are still evaluating whether another dose will be needed, especially for vulnerable populations.

Moderna says a new vaccine is needed

Dr. Paul Burton, Moderna's chief medical officer, told NBC News the world is going to need an updated COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna, as well as Pfizer-BioNTech, could develop a new vaccine formula that targets the highly contagious omicron variant, or perhaps two strains of the coronavirus at the same time.

But no one knows what the predominant variant will be in the coming months, so an update is needed to provide the highest level of protection possible. The current booster shots in use, from both Pfizer and Moderna, are still formulated to target the original strain of COVID-19, which was identified in late 2019.

But just like the flu shot, there's no guarantee that any of the new vaccines under development will work as intended.