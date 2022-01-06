The job market is the strongest its been in month

x
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The job market is the strongest it's been in months. 

New numbers show companies are hiring at the fastest rate since last May. Private job growth in December totaled more than 800,000 new positions.

That was double predictions. And the news gets better when you look at the type of jobs. It's broad-based, across industries like hospitality, healthcare, trade and tourism.

Before you get too excited, the numbers cover through mid-December so the recent spike in covid cases might slow the growth.

Still, we've come a long way in the last two years. The unemployment rate is currently 4.2% down from its pandemic high of 14.8%. 

