Wednesday is the autumnal equinox. But what does that mean for us?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wednesday is the autumnal equinox. That means pretty soon we'll have darker nights and evenings.

The fall equinox marks the moment the sun crosses the equator. Traditionally, it means there are 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.

But whether or not that's true depends on where you live. Here in North Carolina, things won't be quite that even Wednesday.

But from here on out, there will start to be more darkness than daylight. Sept. 26 is when night officially outpaces daylight in our area.

Days will keep getting shorter until the shortest day of the year in December.

