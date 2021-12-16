What does the Kronos shutdown mean for your paycheck?

The company says the attack they experienced on Saturday is so serious- that their services could be down for several weeks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kronos has been shut down for nearly a week. So what does that mean for paychecks?

Kronos is used by over 40 million people every day at companies like Tesla, The YMCA and even here at WCNC Charlotte.

The company says the attack they experienced on Saturday is so serious- that their services could be down for several weeks. That means no logging hours on your time card, and no way to manage the payroll for the HR department.

And that's a real issue as we approach payday Friday. So what are companies supposed to do in the meantime?

Experts say most will be using manual time cards. If you are unsure of how to log your hours right now, reach out to your HR department.

And it's a good idea to keep your own record of your hours too, even once Kronos is back up and running. That way, no matter what happens to the system, you won't be shorted any overtime.

