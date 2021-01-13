Catawba County emergency responders battle blaze at Conover business

CONOVER, N.C. — Fire officials in Catawba County were called to the Bagger & Auger systems facility on Simpson Street before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Investigators say several levels of the industrial complex were on fire.
Twenty two firefighters from Conover, Newton and Hickory worked together to battle the blaze. It was controlled in just under two hours.
Fire investigators are still working to determine a cause. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries. It's also not clear how much monetary damage the fire did to the building.
