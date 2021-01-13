Catawba County emergency responders battle blaze at Conover business

Officials say the early morning fire engulfed several levels at the Bagger & Auger facility.

CONOVER, N.C. — Fire officials in Catawba County were called to the Bagger & Auger systems facility on Simpson Street before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Investigators say several levels of the industrial complex were on fire.

Twenty two firefighters from Conover, Newton and Hickory worked together to battle the blaze. It was controlled in just under two hours.

*SIMPSON ST. SW UPDATE* 22 Conover, Newton, & @HickoryFD FFs controlled the fire in 110 Minutes. Fire was located on multiple levels of the industrial complex and contained to the Bagger & Auger systems. pic.twitter.com/K6Ao0HJuYY — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) January 13, 2021